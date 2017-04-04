Oklahoma Central Credit Union Breaks Ground in Owasso

On March 23, Oklahoma Central Credit Union held a ground-breaking ceremony on its 10th full-service location, to be constructed on the northeast corner of 116th Street North and 129th East Avenue. The branch is expected to open by the end of the year.

“We are pleased to continue Oklahoma Central Credit Union’s expansion to meet the growing needs of our members and to make this investment within the Owasso community,” said Gina Wilson, Oklahoma Central Credit Union president and CEO.

The 4,700-square-foot branch will feature four drive-thru lanes, a walk-up ATM, an open, free-flowing branch design that enhances face-to-face member interactions, and friendly employees and service, something that Oklahoma Central is known for, Wilson said.

Free mobile and online banking services are also available at oklahomacentral.org.

Oklahoma Central Credit Union has been helping its members meet their financial goals for 75 years and is headquartered in Tulsa. It provides full-service personal banking, lending, and financial planning services and is an SBA-certified lender.

Wholly owned by its more than 40,000 members, Oklahoma Central has nine branch locations in Tulsa and surrounding areas. The credit union is open for membership to anyone who is a member of another credit union, a family member of a current member or an employee of one of its more than 1,100 local business partners. Learn more at oklahomacentral.org.

